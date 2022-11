Not Available

Neil Diamond appears on a BBC In Concert taping during his 1971 German-UK tour. 1. Sweet Caroline; 2. Solitary Man; 3. Cracklin' Rosie; 4. Done Too Soon; 5. A Modern Day Version of Love; 6. He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother; 7. Holly Holy; 8. I Am... I Said; 9. Brother Love's Traveling Salvation Show.