BBC In Concert: Tears for Fears

Jo Whiley presents highlights from 80's megastars Tears For Fears recent In Concert appearance at the BBC Radio Theatre. Their set includes Mad World, Change, Pale Shelter, Shout, Everybody Wants To Rule The World and Sowing The Seeds Of Love. These are just some of the songs that have made Tears For Fears one of modern music's most influential bands leaving their mark on everyone from Kanye West to The Weeknd. Their hits have also been covered by a long and diverse list of artists including Lorde, Gloria Gaynor and most famously by Gary Jules as part of the Donnie Darko soundtrack.