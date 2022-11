Not Available

Set against the beautiful and historical sites of Vietnam, pop-rock Brits BBMak -- singer Mark Barry, guitarist Christian Burns and guitarist Ste McNally -- perform acoustic renditions of their hit tunes in this 2001 music-filled travelogue. Songs include "Back Here," "I'm Not in Love," "Scotland the Brave," "Again" and more. Take a tour with the trio as they discover Vietnamese culture, history and spirituality.