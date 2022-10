Not Available

Swedish sirens, also known as Nacken, exist to drown children. They use their beauty and magical violin playing to enchant them and lure them to their forest rivers. Recently modern children have been too absorbed in their smartphones to go to the forest – this is a problem for the Nacken. But one day, a kid finally enters their forest! It’s the perfect opportunity for clumsy and tone-deaf Lorelai to prove herself to her friends and a crazy hunt through the forest begins.