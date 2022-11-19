Not Available

This movie encloses three intertwining love stories of six different people through a vintage car: Ria and RJ share the perfect relationship until she chickens out on their wedding. Years after, she decides to win him back. But the indecisive and the new RJ is now the most sought-after model in town. He wants nothing of her anymore. Will their love prevail over the pain they cause each other? Cara never takes a chance on falling in love because she believes that it will only break her heart. That was until she meets Roni but only to find out that he is the kind of man she's been trying to avoid. Will she take the risk this time? Louie, a tourist guide, meets April a Korean girl who gets lost in the city and is left with no choice but to pretend that she is a famous actress in her hometown only to survive. Will it be possible for two very different individuals find home in one another?