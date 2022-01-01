Not Available

B'Day Anthology Video Album is the first video album by American recording artist Beyoncé. It features thirteen music videos for songs from her second studio album, B'Day and its deluxe re-release. Beyoncé shot nine videos for the album, and four pre-filmed videos were also included. B'Day Anthology Video Album debuted at number twenty-four on the US Top Music Videos chart dated April 28, 2007. It was certified double platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) on October 3, 2007, denoting the shipments of 200,000 copies.