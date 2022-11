Not Available

Sewer worker Saber learns about the role of the woman who decides to repent. He claims to the people of the neighborhood that he is his cousin and lives in the house of the teacher Nusa. Mimu, one of the gang members, arrives at her house to greet the warm people, but they do not give up. Saber's grievance is finally accepted. October is victory and transit, Saber returns from the battle injured and warm people celebrate his marriage in part.