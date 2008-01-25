2008

Be a Man! Samurai School

  • Action
  • Comedy

January 25th, 2008

Shueisha

Momotaro and Hidemaro are 1st-years at Otokojuku, a private boys school where true men are made. Momotaro, proficient in academics and martial arts becomes good friends with Hidemaro an underachieving weakling. Omito Date, former student leader, plans his revenge against his former school. Now leader of an evil army from rival Kanto Gogakuren school he fully intends on taking over Otokojuku.

Cast

Tak SakaguchiMomotaro Tsurugi
Hideo SakakiOmito Date
Go Ayano
Hiroyuki OnoueHidemaro Gokukoji
Yoshiaki YozaMatuo
Akaji MaroHeihachi Edajima

