Be a Woman

Not Available

On Gonghe Road in Nanning, a city located in Southwestern China, there is a bar called Only-Love, where luxurious merry-making happens every evening. Gorgeous apparels, glittering stage lighting, tempting dancing... behind their sophisticated performance, what life stories do these drag queens hind? Zi-Qi, a lofty nightingale flirting with men at different evenings; humorous and dirty "Bread", running mad both on and off the stage; Strong-flavored Lala, always dressed up with extra delicacy; With both age and weight over all the other, Shancun would not spare a single minute play at the pole with great excitement. The joy and sadness of drag queens are not invisible, three years of faithful record brings you a close look at their beauty and sadness.