Phai returns home from studying abroad but finds his house empty. His neighbour Ton, tells him his parents has moved to get away from loan sharks. The next day the loan sharks capture Phai and Ton comes to the rescue but gets shot. Both of them manage to escape and Phai decides to nurse Ton. While recovering, suddenly Ton's ex-lover, Mike, returns and want them to get back together again and has a plan to get rid of Phai.