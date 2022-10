Not Available

Student Mizuki Sakurazaka looks like a boy and is treated like a prince at her all female Seinoibara High School. She also leads the all girl rock band Burauerozen. They regularly perform at a venue that allows only women. Akira Shiraishi is a student at the all male Kaizan High School. He's treated like a princess at his school because of his feminine face. Akira then sneaks in to watch Burauerozen. He confesses his love to Mizuki...