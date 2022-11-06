Not Available

Be Dear To Me

  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The Danish Ingen tid til Kaertegn (Be Dear to Me) is heavily reliant on the appeal of its star, 8-year-old Eva Cohn. Our heroine is the neglected child of a businessman father and actress mother. Feeling that happiness lies well outside her own backyard, Eva goes on a search for that happiness. The longer she stays away, the more her parents realize that they've unfairly ignored her. The plot is nothing new: it's what is done with it that pleases the eye and ear. Ingen tid til Kaertegn was one of the more popular entries in the 1957 Berlin Film Festival.

Cast

Lily WeidingMor - Skuespillerinde Maria Lehmann
Hans KurtFar - Direktør Mogens Vestergaard
Jørgen ReenbergLærer Harting
Bent Christensen
Gerda Madsen
Karen Berg

View Full Cast >

Images