Juliana Capes and Ruth Barrie’s Be Different Today explores the relationship between text and image – signifier and signified, thing and descriptor – through a moving-image document of seven sunrises and visual description prompted by same. What may conceptually suggest a duplication of intentions, however – show, and tell – also begins to point to something deeper: the connection between the elemental and the personal, a cosmic event and the word-thoughts it prompts, the way in which language is governed.