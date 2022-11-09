Be Donald Trump

Not Available

Love him or hate him, Donald Trump has dominated the headlines since he announced his presidential run. But how much do we understand about this charismatic but polarizing figure? Hear from those who know him best including family, celebrities, authors, friends and enemies in this provocative psychological profile that explores the mind of Donald Trump. His outsized ego and competitive nature, the glamorous women at his side, and his relentless drive to control and manipulate are all on display in this no-holds look at the man who would be president.