Set over the course of four days in modernday Dublin, this Irish dramedy revolves around two petty-criminal cousins released from Mountjoy Prison. Weed is keen to pursue fashion, if only he can break his substance addiction. Ste wants to build a better life for himself, his girlfriend and their daughter. But that’s before they get drawn into a robbery that goes spectacularly wrong in Cathal Nally’s energetic feature debut.