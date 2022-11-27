Be khatere Hanie

Not Available

Captain Olov is going to sea for fishing with 14 other men but only he returns home. People are blaming him for the accident and attack his family. In between his little girl Hanieh is become parallel. Captain takes his family and leaves his city Tangak for Bushehr. He takes an oath on himself to beat drum one night till morning just for the healing of his daughter Hanieh but before that he dies. Now his son is after fulfilling his father's oath but for that he has to return for their city where people are still hostile with them.