Post-Vietnam, Paul bought a trailer for his family to live in. Many bad winters made the mobile home unlivable, so he took matters into his own hands and started to build a house - around the trailer. He never made any blueprints. 30 years, 4 floors and 100 windows later, the house is almost done. A portrait of a 20th Century man, redemption of the spirit and the house as a teacher.