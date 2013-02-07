Be My Valentine

2013

Firefighter lieutenant Dan Farrell (William Baldwin) is a widower and single dad who isn’t looking for love. But a few weeks before Valentine’s Day, his team responds to a fire at a local florist and he can’t help but notice the pretty owner, Kate (Natalie Brown). When he struggles to buy flower arrangements for the stations annual Valentine’s Day Firefighter’s Ball, Dan enlists Kate’s expertise and soon the two are spending lots of time getting to know each other. Inspired by his son Tyler’s (Christian Martyn) budding romance with another firefighter’s daughter, Dan starts to open up his own heart and even asks Kate to be his date to the ball. Just when he couldn’t be happier, Dan is faced with an expected emergency call: Kate’s ex, Gavin (James Thomas), has returned to win her back with a marriage proposal. Will Dan suit up to fight for love, or let the flame with Kate burn out?