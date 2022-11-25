Be Still And Know

Not Available

19-year old CJ, has lost touch with her childhood friend, Sophia, ever since she left small-town Willow Springs for college the year prior. Realizing how much they've grown apart, Sophia insists that CJ spends fall break at her grandfather's cabin, where they used to spend summers together. Reluctant, CJ gathers her new group of friends to join her for a fall escape they won't soon forget. Jocelyn and Amber, city girls at heart, embrace the wooded retreat but their excitement quickly turns to dread when they discover a vagabond living in a run-down trailer on the property.