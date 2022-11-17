Not Available

Be the Change is a documentary that makes stars out of ordinary people who are trying to live more sustainably. What motivates these local heroes? The challenges and rewards are revealed as they try to live more lightly, or more sustainably. It is a celebration of the human spirit. What it will take to get everybody else on board? Avoiding both preaching and scare tactics, Be the Change attempts to answer such questions as: What does living lightly look like? Who is doing it? What do they get out of it? Does it hurt? Is it enough? Can all of us give it a try?