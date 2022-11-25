Beach Boys

Not Available

Warm blooded youths under a sultry tropical sun come together for a freewheeling orgy that threatens to set the brush afire. Dark muscular MacKenna rescues his new friend from the surf -- but the mouth-to-mouth contact that follows is strictly for pleasure. Down the beach, two blondes compare the bulges in their bathing straps and wrestle in the sand -- while the leather boys retire to bushes to work out some private kinks of their own. The couples finally come together for a freewheeling orgy that threatens to set the brush afire.