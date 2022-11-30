Beached and Bleached

Not Available

The new stenographer is right there when it comes to class which does not escape the notice of her boss. He showers attentions upon her and asks her out to the beach with him the following Sunday. She accepts. It is perfect day for her Boss. She enters into the spirit of everything and he has things all his own way. She even ignores the glances of other men and when a certain one gets too fresh, the fresh one takes a beating at the hands of the boss. But then the boss wakes up. It was only a dream.