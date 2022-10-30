Not Available

Beaconsfield

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Southern Star

On Anzac Day 2006 the Beaconsfield mine collapsed, trapping Russell, Webb and fellow miner Larry Knight one kilometre underground. When it was revealed that two of the men were alive, Australia prayed and the world waited in hope that the miners would make it out alive. But the rescue was far more complex than anyone ever imagined. Beaconsfield recounts this riveting story of mental and physical fortitude and two very different men who were trapped together for 14 days under rubble in a cramped, pitch-black metal basket no bigger than a dog kennel.

Cast

Lachy HulmeTodd Russell
Cameron DaddoMatthew Gill
Shane JacobsonBrant Webb
Michala BanasCarolyn Russell
Anthony HayesPat Ball

