2009

Bear

  • Horror
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 2009

Studio

Rebel Entertainment

Two young couples are driving through a remote forest when their car breaks down. When a run-in with a curious grizzly bear ends up with the bear being shot to death, the bear's mate arrives on the scene and vengefully attacks their van. The couples are trapped inside the disabled car and must come up with clever ways to survive. As they battle the surprisingly intelligent creature, and contemplate their uncertain fate, secrets begin to emerge that threaten to tear the group apart before the bear does.

Cast

Patrick Scott LewisSam
Katie LowesChristine
Bill RampleyFootball Coach
Mary Alexandra StiefvaterLiz
Brendan Michael CoughlinNick

View Full Cast >

Images