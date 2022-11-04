Bear and the Bees

Not Available

It's springtime and Cupid is bringing romance into the lives of every woodland creature... except for Fatso the bear who "ain't got no romance in his soul." Cupid sets out to remedy this and shows Fatso a female bear, then injects him with about 50 love arrows. Fatso, now smitten, is determined to win her affection but his clumsiness threatens the relationship of the two, despite Cupid's advice. He dumps a trash can on her head, shoves a bouquet of flowers in her face, knocks her in the mud, dumps a beehive on her head, and knocks her into a cave. Finally, he succeeds in winning her with "the caveman routine" only to discover she has a family of kids he must now look after. Furious, he vengefully chases Cupid into the distance.