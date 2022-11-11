Bear in the Big Blue House - Potty Time With Bear

Not Available

Give preschoolers their best start with BEAR IN THE BIG BLUE HOUSE! This award-winning series provides your child with valuable tools for growth in key areas of music, social skill development, and cognitive learning through integrated programs combining music, movement, and exploration. Join Bear(TM) and friends for a day of discovery in three episodes that reinforce independence, teach basic bathroom skills, and give your child a sense of accomplishment. Going to the bathroom by yourself is a big part of growing up in "When You've Got To Go," and sometimes practice is the key to doing new things well in "If At First You Don't Succeed." Finally, nighttime is the right time to look back at all you've accomplished and "Call It A Day" in these stories of independence and success.