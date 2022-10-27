1980

Bear Island

  • Adventure
  • Thriller
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 31st, 1980

Studio

Bear Island Films (U.K.) Limited

A group of people converge on a barren Arctic island. They have their reasons for being there but when a series of mysterious accidents and murders take place, a whole lot of darker motives become apparent. Could the fortune in buried Nazi gold be the key to the mystery? Donald Sutherland and Vanessa Redgrave investigate

Cast

Vanessa RedgraveHeddi Lindquist
Richard WidmarkOtto Gerran
Christopher LeeLechinski
Barbara ParkinsJudith Rubin
Lloyd BridgesSmithy
Lawrence DanePaul Hartman

View Full Cast >

Images