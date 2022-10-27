Bear Island

A group of people converge on a barren Arctic island. They have their reasons for being there but when a series of mysterious accidents and murders take place, a whole lot of darker motives become apparent. Could the fortune in buried Nazi gold be the key to the mystery? Donald Sutherland and Vanessa Redgrave investigate
|Vanessa Redgrave
|Heddi Lindquist
|Richard Widmark
|Otto Gerran
|Christopher Lee
|Lechinski
|Barbara Parkins
|Judith Rubin
|Lloyd Bridges
|Smithy
|Lawrence Dane
|Paul Hartman
