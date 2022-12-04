Not Available

Bertie is a 10-year-old boy who loves making complicated plans. His next big plan is to bring more romance into his parents’ relationship who seem to squabble non-stop. He finds out they were once happy, in a remote natural reserve, Bear Park. Surely returning there would fix their romance! That’s why Bertie urgently needs to win the inter-school skiing race with a prize trip to Bear Park. But Bertie has no talent for sports. Plus it's a relay competition for teams, and he is not very good at making friends either. Luckily Bertie bumps into Milly, an orphan – and a bear. Bertie helps Milly hide and finds out that she is superior in skiing. Could Milly take Bertie’s place in the competition?