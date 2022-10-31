Bear Run: Celebrating the Bear Community

Not Available

This delightful documentary will introduce you to three amazing and lovable bears - Mikhael, Louie and Mike. Their personal stories of coming out, dealing with body image and searching for community will surprise and move you. They offer a new way to look at the bear community. BEAR RUN tracks the colorful rituals, playful language and evolving aesthetic of bear culture, by following the guys as they romp through the BEAR event circuit to Lazy Bear, P-town, NYC, Albany, Chicago and Montreal. Along the way, the film challenges stereotypes about gay life and creates an entertaining and intimate portrait of what it means to be a mature, gay man in the new millennium. Originally broadcast on Logo. A film by Dan Hunt