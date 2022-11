Not Available

After a continuing losing streak that started at the altar, Roger tries to claw out of financial ruin and into the arms of Tyler. But Jay, Ty's hunky fire chief partner is not letting that flame blaze. Meanwhile, fireworks explode when Fred's obsessive tinkering on their bear documentary conflicts with Brent's baby prep and the unwavering due date of their newborn. Mama bear Michael faces major challenges and finds that love comes in all colors, shapes and sizes.