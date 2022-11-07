Not Available

Bearskin: An Urban Fairytale

    Johnny Fortune (Damon Lowry) is no good to anyone, not mean, but just no good. Surrounded by violence and dishonesty, Johnny lives with Kate. Johnny messes up, he loses a lot of money, his girlfriend Kate's money. Alone, desperate and on the run from a couple of hit-men, he applies for a job as an entertainer's assistant becoming a dancing bear. Unwittingly learning of secrets around him, his past catches up with him.

    Cast

    		Tom WaitsSilva
    		Charlotte ColemanKate
    		Bill PatersonJordan
    		Isabel RuthMrs J
    		Ian DuryCharlie
    		Alex NortonHarold

