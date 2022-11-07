Bearskin: An Urban Fairytale

Johnny Fortune (Damon Lowry) is no good to anyone, not mean, but just no good. Surrounded by violence and dishonesty, Johnny lives with Kate. Johnny messes up, he loses a lot of money, his girlfriend Kate's money. Alone, desperate and on the run from a couple of hit-men, he applies for a job as an entertainer's assistant becoming a dancing bear. Unwittingly learning of secrets around him, his past catches up with him.
|Tom Waits
|Silva
|Charlotte Coleman
|Kate
|Bill Paterson
|Jordan
|Isabel Ruth
|Mrs J
|Ian Dury
|Charlie
|Alex Norton
|Harold
View Full Cast >