A movie that illustrates what the bear community is like around the world. Originally, the bear community was created to gather gay men that the mainstream gay culture did not accept because they did not fit a particular physical stereotype. While this movement has evolved over the last twenty years and has become one of the largest and most substantial influences within the LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender) community, there is still some internal debate about what a bear really is.