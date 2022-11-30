Beast City

Not Available

The modern age. Albeit tales of strange things have existed in history, even in the current day , in modern cities, things lurk in the night. A trio of female vampires who normally only care about consumption of blood and the occasional lesbian interaction with one another, suddenly come head to head with gangs of demonic "beasts" that ravage and tear their way through the populace. As time goes on, things heat up in more ways than one as the war begins anew between vampires and beasts. Soon Mina, the beautiful red-headed vampire, and her two friends and followers, along with a human boy and girl, will have to fight for us all to survive.