A husband enlists a mysterious hunter to help him track his wife into a frightening and surreal forest where she has fallen into the hands of a savage beast. Absurd humor, a touching look at relationships, and plenty of style set this spooky tale apart from the pack. A memorable original soundtrack full of electronic music and pop tunes, all by the band Pony Canyon, help set a driving pace which will keep everyone on the edge of their seat.