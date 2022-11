Not Available

A spaceship carrying a Dimentional Warp Gate crashes on Planet Gaea. Galvatron tricks Lio Junior into handing over the control of the gate. With the power to cross time and space, Galvatron intends to bring Megatron to Gaea. But Gigastorm mistakenly brings the behemoth Majin Zarak instead. The Maximals are overpowered by this Predacon giant, so Magnaboss using the gate to call in Optimus Primal...