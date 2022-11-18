Beastie Boys Solid Gold Hits

Not Available

Solid Gold Hits is a greatest hits collection by Beastie Boys, released in November 2005. In contrast to 1999's The Sounds of Science anthology, Solid Gold Hits consists only of tracks that were released as singles. Where The Sounds of Science is a double CD compilation, Solid Gold Hits contains one CD with all their singles that broke gold, plus a DVD with the respective videos of the songs. Although the standard US release of the CD/DVD has 15 songs, the Japanese release has the song and video for "Right Right Now Now" as the last song.