Beastmaster II

After both his parents are brutally murdered by his fathers rival Gnut and his men the new born Thor is placed in hiding by the physical embodiment of the god Teisha. Raised in secret under the guidance of Teisha, Thor comes to maturity and goes on a quest to avenge the death of his parents and return peace to his lands, in the process he discovers a woman to take as his wife, finds and uncovers his fathers sword and masters the art of combat, all under the ever watchful eye of the amorphous Teisha.