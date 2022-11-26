Not Available

Beastmode, a Social Experiment Manuel III Mesina, Banuk Amante Philippines 2018 90 min International Premiere Frontlight Beastmode interweaves what at first sight seem to be two unconnected storylines: the first two years of rule by President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines, notorious for his war against drugs, and the reconstruction of a social and artistic experiment about violence and performance—a sort of Fight Club 2.0. The central figure in the experiment is the well-known Filipino actor Baron Geisler. He's apparently incapable of controlling his aggression, and ends up fighting in public. Social media explode, and a media frenzy ensues. Geisler and other protagonists look back in video diary style on the outcry their project has caused.