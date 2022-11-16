Not Available

Beasts Clawing At Straws

  • Thriller
  • Crime
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

B.A. Entertainment

The destinies of hard-luck lowlifes slowly converge and come crashing down: Jung-man barely gets by working at a sauna and taking care of his sick mother until he finds a bag full of cash in the locker room; Tae-young is in trouble after his girlfriend runs away with the money he borrowed from a loan shark. Soon, a dead body mysteriously turns up; Mi-ran, caught between her husband’s violence and a dead-end job as a bar hostess, she finds a young lover, Jin-tae who offers to kill her husband… And now their dog-eat-dog game starts.

Cast

Jeon Do-yeonYeon-hee
Jung Woo-SungTae-young
Bae Seong-WooJoong-man
Yoon Yeo-JeongSoon-ja
Jeong Man-sikMr. Park
Young-sun

