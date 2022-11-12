Not Available

In the 1960s Okinawa was us under American military occupation. Young Takeshi leads a passive go-with-the-flow existence, working as a bartender at a bar called Sekai where his ex-girlfriend Michi also worked. When Takeshi launches a flare bomb during a military blackout, expressing his frustration with the American military as well as himself, he encounters a mysterious boy with no name. He undergoes various changes living with him, but then an event occurs which will destroy Takeshi's identity to the very roots.