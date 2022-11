Not Available

The Dominion, an evil empire of machines, kidnaps robotics expert professor Kotaro Takamiya in a plot to take over the Earth with winged battle robots known at B'Ts that subsist on human blood. All looks lost until the good robot B'TX is revived, and the battle begins. Can B'TX defeat the Dominion? Will Takamiya's younger brother Tepp be able to save his sibling in time? The fate of the world hangs in the balance!