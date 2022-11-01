Beat Up Little Seagull

The movie concerns a sensitive and fragile woman (Pfeiffer) who has difficulties navigating life in a rough-and-tumble, fast-paced world. She is pushed to the brink when her mother dies and she has to develop survival skills in this new phase of her life. She is wrestling with all this while attempting to hide her struggles from her new boyfriend (Sutherland).
|Kiefer Sutherland
|Doug
|Suzanne Shepherd
|Ruth Johnson
|Babs Olusanmokun
|Gary
|Marc Menchaca
|Vine
|Stella Schnabel
|Mia
|Celia Au
|Eve
View Full Cast >