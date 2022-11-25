What began as an experimental film attempting to use poetry to understand and cope with a loss slowly evolved into a poetic film that uses experimentation as a means to discovery. ‘Beatrice of 9’ is a multi-layered, experimental documentary on loss, poetry, Dante, and Film making- a meditation consisting of nine short Cine-poems, an analysis of their content and composition, and ultimately a personal journey into the creative process. John Cannizzaro is a maker of experimental films and stop-motion animations – working primarily in Super8mm and 16mm film. Exploring such diverse themes as childhood, memory, dreams, religion, and film making, his films blur the boundaries between narrative, documentary, animation, and poetry.
