Beats of the Heart: Konkombe: The Nigerian Pop Music Scene

Konkombe is an extraordinary journey into the musical kaleidoscope of juju, Afrobeat, highlife, Afro-pop, and Lagos street music that makes up the Nigerian pop music scene. From traditional minstrels wandering the streets of Lagos to the talking drums of the Saharan north, from recording session with stars of juju and highlife to an intimate visit with Fela surrounded by his exotic wives, Konkombe looks at the entire spectrum of Nigerian music from its primitive roots to the most exciting stars of Afro-pop. Features performances, intimate interviews and recording sessions with some of the biggest stars of African music including King Sunny Ade, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, Sonny Okosun, I.K. Dairo and more.