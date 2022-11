Not Available

Producing more than 750 feature films each year, the Indian movie industry could very well become the world's next Hollywood. And with 100,000,000 viewers each week, the market is more than viable. This innovative film goes behind the scenes with the actors, singers and musical directors (including Raj Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar and Kalyanji Anandji) who help create the Bollywood spectacles fans love -- and expect.