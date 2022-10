Not Available

The "Berlin Beginners" are Anna, Robert and Niko. They are three ambitious unknown Berlin musicians driven by their dream to make it in the hard knock world of pop. Their different life phases offer a personal comical and tragical insight into life's reality of "normal" musicians in Germany, removed from glamour and groupies. But the absolute will of each will soon come face to face with the tough reality of a society in which you can become anything - if you succeed, that is.