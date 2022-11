Not Available

Lulu is angry when she sees her boyfriend Fatso out with another girl. To make it up to Lulu, Fatso promises to marry Lulu when they grow up. However, while carving a love message into a tall tree, Fatso falls out of it and onto a small sapling. He passes out, and dreams of a hellish married life with Lulu, her dog, and their large family of Lulu look-alike daughters.