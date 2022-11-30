Not Available

Set in and around hotel rooms in European financial centres, a cast (including Nathaniel Monjaret, Adrian Manuel Huber, Aziade Cirlini, Mohamed Almusibli, Chingy Hong, Lili Reynaud-Dewar and Julian Tromp) continuously exchange the roles of the story’s heroes Whitney and Taylor – anonymous zombies in Poon’s erotic narrative. Shot on HDCAM, directed and edited by the artist, Beautiful Balance is an addictive and compelling docudrama positioned between reality and fiction: candid, intimate and explicit.