Beautiful Bali

A look at Bali, in the Dutch East Indies, 90 miles long, 45 miles wide, and home to a million people. After a quick reference to its history, we see its rice paddies, markets, and fishing. Rice is a cash crop, and the distribution of wealth, according to the narrator, is the most equal in the world. Girls dance at the temples, from age four to fourteen. Each community has its orchestra and often a popular dancer. We watch Gigi and his back-up musicians. On the shore, tourists are just beginning to discover Bali's beauty.