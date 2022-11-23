Beautiful Banff and Lake Louise

Not Available

The Town of Banff is located in one of the most picturesque settings of the Canadian Rockies. The towering surrounding mountains dwarf the already small town. Driving down Main Street in town, one looks as if he is driving straight into Cascade Mountain. There are over six hundred peaks in the Canadian Rockies, one of the most beautiful being Mount Rundle. Another set are the Ten Peaks Range, each being over 10,000 feet tall. The range overlooks Lake Moraine, called the Pearl of the Rockies. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are seen riding through the back woods on horseback with their distinctive red jackets. The highway from Banff to Lake Louise is an old Indian trail, as are many of the area's roads. The lake itself is considered by many to be the most beautiful setting in the world of its kind. The Chateau Lake Louise is the hotel for many who visit the area.